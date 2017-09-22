EDITORIAL: Bank flags imminent risks

The Reserve Bank’s decision on Thursday to leave interest rates on hold will not please those in the market who had expected the second 25 basis point cut in a cutting cycle that began with July’s monetary policy committee meeting.

The committee clearly had a robust debate, perhaps an unusually robust one, given that three of its members favoured a 25 basis point hike, with the remaining three preferring to hold. And on the numbers alone, it was surely a close call.

The Bank’s forecast for inflation is unchanged at 5.3% for 2017 and it has revised the forecast up only slightly to 5% and 5.3% in 2018 and 2019, with a lower turning point of 4.6% still expected in the first quarter of 2018.

Nor is the Bank fooled by the apparent bounce in the economy in the second quarter – it still expects very weak growth, with an updated forecast of 0.6% for this year, only slightly higher than the previous 0.5%, and no change to the forecasts for the next two years.