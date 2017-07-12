Blade Nzimande to continue leading the SACP

The South African Communist Party on Wednesday night elected its new leadership unopposed, with Blade Nzimande retaining his position as general secretary.

The outspoken and popular second general secretary Solly Mapaila was elected first deputy general secretary.

This was after Jeremy Cronin, who held the position before, announced that he would not be available for nomination.

Five of the previous leadership were re-elected unopposed.

Senzeni Zokwana was re-elected national chairman and Thulas Nxesi deputy national chairman.

Joyce Moloi-Moropa was re-elected national treasurer.

The new addition to the leadership was Chris Matlhako who was elected second deputy general secretary.

All positions were uncontested making it a smooth nomination and election process for the communist party.