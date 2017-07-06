The ANC is rotten and changing Zuma will make no difference, says Malema
The whole ANC is rotten and just changing President Jacob Zuma will not make a difference, EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday.
Speaking in Johannesburg at an event hosted by Rand Merchant Bank, Malema said: "I don’t think there’s any willingness to work with Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. They come from a rotten organisation, they’re all the same. The ANC is talking land because of the EFF."
Malema added that expropriation is coming but that the debate now is about compensation:"We don’t want to engage with it in a way that will put the economy into disaster."
The EFF has also advocated for a nationalised Reserve Bank but says the ANC’s call jeopardised the independence of the Bank. "The government of the day is corrupt. All of this can’t be achieved with corruption. They don’t want to transform anything for the better, they just want to become masters."
He added that Zuma’s solution for two deputy presidents to bring together the ANC’s factions wasn’t representative of democracy.
"You’re not listening to him — it’s so the two factions can loot together. They’re saying the cake is too big, we can loot together. What is the ANC resolution from the policy conference about resolving the recession and taking us out of junk status? Zuma never addressed that."
