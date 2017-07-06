The ANC is rotten and changing Zuma will make no difference, says Malema

The whole ANC is rotten and just changing President Jacob Zuma will not make a difference, EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday.

Speaking in Johannesburg at an event hosted by Rand Merchant Bank, Malema said: "I don’t think there’s any willingness to work with Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. They come from a rotten organisation, they’re all the same. The ANC is talking land because of the EFF."

Malema added that expropriation is coming but that the debate now is about compensation:"We don’t want to engage with it in a way that will put the economy into disaster."