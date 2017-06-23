LETTER: Bold correction is needed

Your editorial (Audit report is cause for alarm, June 22) was spot on. It cannot be acceptable that SA continues on the disastrous path of allowing the mismanagement of the public resources available to change people’s lives.

Something bold must be done to correct the recurring, widespread financial mismanagement prevalent in many public institutions and under-resourced municipalities.

Municipalities are the most immediate public gates of our democratic government, and the vision of constitutional democracy will be betrayed if steps are not taken urgently and fundamentally to change how local governance works. An argument could be made that bigger budgetary allocations must go to local government to enable this sphere of government to live up to its challenge of delivering services efficiently and effectively. But how can this be done when financial audits annually demonstrate such a corruptible and appalling state of mismanagement?

It is worrisome that only R70.9bn, or just 19%, of municipal budgets totalling R378bn "was spent by municipalities with clean audits".

The ANC national policy conference must pronounce itself boldly in seeking new approaches to make the local government system work more efficiently and effectively in delivering basic developmental services, but more importantly to achieve not just clean audits but corruption-free local governance.

Bennitto Motitswe Tshwane