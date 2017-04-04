BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘The party will not fall into the trap of false unity’

The mission of our struggle which is about creating a better life for all South Africans and we feel that if there’s any possibility, we will do anything possible in our power to make sure that he leaves office, he resigns and if not the ANC must recall him and if not the ANC not recalling, therefore the people of SA must find a mechanism to recall him. The people are in charge. In fact the key principle of the Freedom Charter is that "the people shall govern" and that no government, unless it’s based on the will of authority, can claim legitimacy over the people.

BDTV: If the ANC doesn’t recall him, is the SACP willing to leave the alliance?

SM: It’s not about leaving the alliance, that is why part of the issues we raised was that we’re not asking our comrades to leave government, even Cabinet, because it’s not his Cabinet. We participate in the elections through the ANC. In our participation, we campaign for the ANC, we vote for the ANC, we are part and parcel of the alliance and therefore it’s not about ...

BDTV: Will you continue to vote for the ANC?

SM: Yes, we will continue to vote for them ...

BDTV: ... even with Zuma?

SM: Of course, yes, but we have to remove him, that’s why if there is a problem, he must be removed because he contaminates the struggle credentials of the ANC and now the ANC is associated with wrong things which are not part of its policy. The ANC is a movement of self-serving individuals, the majority of whom died for the liberation of South Africans and therefore we can’t allow that kind of sacrifice to go in vain just because we can’t contain one single individual. That is why the ANC has to come up and make sure that it does the right thing and gets him to resign from the position of being president of the republic.

BDTV: Of course, where he stands as a liability where many have called this a decisive moment for the country, how much of a divisive moment is it for the ANC?