BUSINESS DAY TV: Political culture remains very much a key weakness in SA

BDTV: Yes, it seems to be pervasive around the world but as 45% of the world’s population lives in the flawed democracy category, does this mean that we’re going to be seeing more social unrest in the near future?

PT: No, what you can take away from this is, one of the key things from our democracy index, what happened for last year’s ratings is very much the US became a flawed democracy. The decline in the US democracy score was pretty evident and very much landmarked. It showed an erosion of confidence in government and public institutions.

There are a number of things. Why did Trump come in? He won the November 2016 presidential elections largely by exploiting this trust deficit and utilising to its folly tapping into Americans’ anger and frustration, the disconnection between the people and people at the top, the leaders, and governments in power.

BDTV: And also a sign that people are generally dissatisfied or with that the way that capitalism is not being inclusive enough. I want to turn to SA’s ranking — we dropped two spots in 2016 — what are the most important factors that took our overall score down?

PT: Okay your overall score fell further, 7.41 from 10.56. What it means is it’s embedded very much into the flawed democracy category, and actually could get a bit further away from being a full democracy. Where it scored full democracy status is in only one category, political participation. It flicks the threshold in both the electoral process and importantly the functioning of government. Two key things there was influencing negative factors, perceived rise in corruption, cronyism, and some growing division in government between pro-patronage and anti-patronage perceptions.

Civil liberties was unchanged. I would say political culture remains very much a key weakness category there in SA. There has been … of ranking this country to the 39th position. They haven’t made any improvement there and there’s a number of things you need to take which is really supporting that is, you’ve had a series of competitive elections since 1994, the new SA, which have been undisputedly free and fair.

Democratic institutions are good, underpinned by the very well-written constitutions, strong private sector including business, civil society organisations are still functioning fully but, this is the big but: risks posed to democracy like corruption, self-serving politicians combined with slow growth for a consecutive number of years, rising unemployment particularly the youth, official and unofficial, those are all the key negative factors draining the overall ranking.

BDTV: Just moving on back into the broader survey, it’s quite interesting to note that the top three countries were Norway, Iceland, and Sweden. Those countries also make into the top five rankings of the happiest countries in the world?

PT: They’re also the richest countries in the world, one of the key factors.

BDTV: All of those together?

PT: Yes … the political institutions are sound, highly transparent and corruption is very low, fairly strong economy, accountability is there, they’re in a completely different league in terms of politically and also economically. Another key thing you need to just take on board when you talk about the US, why did it flip into its flawed democracy, it wasn’t just a lack of trust, it’s also the income inequalities are higher in the US than other rich countries. And this situation has got worse since the financial crisis.

So it’s a number of key factors that have been growing over the years that lead to what we have seen last year. Political events but also income inequality. It’s one of the highest in the rich countries, the gap between the haves and the have-nots. So combined with the trust in the government and institutions you can see where it comes from.

BDTV: Hence we’re seeing all these major global changes around the world. I want to ask you this. So there’s this lack of trust, which is happening between the people and their governments, it’s also been around since the global financial crisis, between the people and companies. So when in your opinion do you think that we’re going to see populist movements against the large companies of the world?

PT: I don’t think the population will be translating the mass uproar against companies and you cannot vote against companies, you can vote against governments.

BDTV: You can vote with your feet against companies … you can vote by not spending with the global companies?

PT: I think you’re talking about what Trump is trying to portray now as protectionist, inward-looking economy, globalisation that’s come to a full stop, looking at the trade factors, these are all the things that you’re seeing being said by the Trump regime.

It’s not just about "America first"; he’s also talking about US companies first. Globalisation has come with a lot of benefits but it’s also come with its own headaches and problems which you’ve seen transpired in the dissatisfaction.

BDTV: Yes and it’s all a matter of trust.