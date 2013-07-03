ANC ‘deeply angered’ as it loses Tlokwe mayor’s seat a second time

THE African National Congress (ANC) is to launch an inquiry into the unseating of Tlokwe mayor Maphetle Maphetle for a second time on Tuesday.

"We shall spare no effort in seeking to determine the motive behind this unacceptable and inexcusable conduct," ANC spokesman Jakson Mthembu said in a statement, adding that the move was "clearly designed" to hand over the municipality to the opposition "at all cost" by undermining democratic process and disregarding the wishes of the people.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) snatched back the Tlokwe municipality in the North West from the ANC on Tuesday following a unanimous vote from all 29 municipal councillors from all parties.

The DA said that the failure of Mr Maphetle to deal with "damning forensic audit findings of corruption" led all 29 councillors to reinstate Annette Combrink as mayor.

Mr Mthembu said: "The ANC is deeply angered by its councillors involved in this matter for their appalling and unacceptable behaviour, which is clearly an act of defiance and a calculated effort to bring shame and embarrassment to the organisation."

He said the ANC would invoke its "disciplinary tools" against its councillors, adding: "This desperate and atrocious behaviour occurs at a time when the councillors involved are undergoing internal disciplinary processes of the ANC for the first time they committed the same offence."

Ms Combrink had briefly served as mayor last year after Mr Maphetle was ousted when an ANC coup went awry, leading to the DA’s brief takeover. At the time, she defeated ANC candidate Lucky Tsagae 20 votes to 19 after 12 ANC candidates walked out after the successful no-confidence motion.

Corruption allegations led councillors from Mr Maphetle’s own party to seek his removal. This led to an ANC delegation led by President Jacob Zuma being sent to Tlokwe to investigate factional divisions and to instruct that the mayor be reinstated. After a brief court battle in which the DA opposed a January no-confidence motion in Ms Combrink, Mr Maphetle was reinstated in February.

While the DA was in charge, it requested a forensic investigation into irregularities at the municipality. The probe found that the council had irregularly bought Mr Maphetle a customised Mercedes-Benz for R736,000. He had also allegedly abused the Disaster Management Fund and Poverty Relief Fund.

The report recommended that formal disciplinary action be taken against him and other officials.

In May, the DA laid criminal charges against Mr Maphetle, and in June, Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said she would investigate the claims of corruption involving Mr Maphetle.

The ANC in North West said on Tuesday it was regrettable that some its caucus members in Tlokwe had "conspired with the opposition in the irregular removal" of Mr Maphetle.

"Our view is that the ANC councillors in Tlokwe behaved in a manner that is against the ANC principles and constitution," the party said. "The ANC will meet its legal representative to seek recourse on the matter, as we are of the firm view that the removal of the mayor is irregular."

DA North West leader Chris Hattingh said the party welcomed the "united front" against corruption shown by the municipality.

"The DA is the only political force that can bring stability to the municipality, given the severe divisions within the ANC," he said. "We will now act immediately to deal with key delivery issues, such as housing, which is being affected by unsafe dolomite rocks beneath the surface threatening to collapse and endanger residents."

Mr Hattingh also said Ms Combrink had appointed a mayoral committee within minutes of being elected — something the DA claimed the ANC had failed to do in three months of office.

With Sapa and Karl Gernetzky