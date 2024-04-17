SA has had the dishonour of being home to the largest cohort of Aids and HIV infections globally for nearly 35 years.
As a country we have (with mixed success) continued to combat its prevalence through education, abstinence programmes and the provision of drugs to slow its progression and curb infection rates. Sadly, the latest estimates indicate that nearly 8-million South Africans remain afflicted by HIV, for whom the most common treatment remains antiretroviral therapy.
From a self-sufficiency perspective, greater domestic production of antiretrovirals (ARVs) would mean greater security in terms of access to this life-saving medication.
From an economic perspective, producers are remunerated whether ARVs are produced locally or abroad. But if produced locally, jobs are created, ARV production grows and adjacent, upstream and downstream industries benefit. The local creation and provision of active ingredients for ARVs similarly benefits SA’s access to ARVs over the long term.
Being self-reliant and self-sufficient in terms of our medicinal needs ensures that our most immediate health concerns can be addressed in the presence of destabilising global phenomena, while promoting the development of the industry and incentivising job creation.
In the case of the HIV epidemic, this would ensure that a long-term plan to overcome the disease is realistic, achievable and less dependent on external actors affected by their own problems.
Michael Mynhardt CEO, MMH & Partners Africa
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Self-sufficiency in ARVs vital
Economic benefits and long-term security would flow from domestic production of antiretrovirals
SA has had the dishonour of being home to the largest cohort of Aids and HIV infections globally for nearly 35 years.
As a country we have (with mixed success) continued to combat its prevalence through education, abstinence programmes and the provision of drugs to slow its progression and curb infection rates. Sadly, the latest estimates indicate that nearly 8-million South Africans remain afflicted by HIV, for whom the most common treatment remains antiretroviral therapy.
From a self-sufficiency perspective, greater domestic production of antiretrovirals (ARVs) would mean greater security in terms of access to this life-saving medication.
From an economic perspective, producers are remunerated whether ARVs are produced locally or abroad. But if produced locally, jobs are created, ARV production grows and adjacent, upstream and downstream industries benefit. The local creation and provision of active ingredients for ARVs similarly benefits SA’s access to ARVs over the long term.
Being self-reliant and self-sufficient in terms of our medicinal needs ensures that our most immediate health concerns can be addressed in the presence of destabilising global phenomena, while promoting the development of the industry and incentivising job creation.
In the case of the HIV epidemic, this would ensure that a long-term plan to overcome the disease is realistic, achievable and less dependent on external actors affected by their own problems.
Michael Mynhardt
CEO, MMH & Partners Africa
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Droughts associated with higher HIV risk among women, study shows
SA pharmas urge Pepfar to buy more African-made HIV/Aids drugs
LETTER: SA must improve ability to produce ARVs
LETTER: Loss of US Aids support a wake-up call
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Health department considers six-month supply of ARVs
Droughts associated with higher HIV risk among women, study shows
LENIAS HWENDA: African regulators must take a stand against substandard ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.