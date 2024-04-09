At World Court, Germany denies aiding a genocide in Gaza
The case brought by Nicaragua shows mounting legal action in support of Palestinians
09 April 2024 - 18:30
Germany denied accusations on Tuesday that it was aiding genocide in Gaza by selling Israel arms in a suit to the top UN court by Nicaragua, reflecting mounting legal action in support of Palestinians.
Germany has been one of Israel’s staunchest allies since the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants and retaliatory offensive. It is one of its biggest military suppliers, sending €326.5m in equipment and weapons in 2023, according to economy ministry data...
