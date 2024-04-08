Rwandans take part in a vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tutsi genocide, in Kigali, Rwanda, April 7 2024. Picture: Luke Dray/Getty Images
Your editorial opinion refers. (“Lessons from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide”, April 8). In what way did the world “enable” the internal genocide in an area where historically mutually hating tribes had been tied together by colonisers many generations earlier?
Was the West culpable by supplying the butchers with machetes? Or when Rwanda’s neighbours and the AU folded its arms and watched the slaughter build? What did Russia do about it? Or China, Somalia, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo?
Why should the West feel guilty? Will you also blame the West for the savagery playing out in Haiti? What would Business Day have the US or Cuba do?
Ryckard Blake Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: West is not to blame for Rwanda genocide
Your editorial opinion refers. (“Lessons from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide”, April 8). In what way did the world “enable” the internal genocide in an area where historically mutually hating tribes had been tied together by colonisers many generations earlier?
Was the West culpable by supplying the butchers with machetes? Or when Rwanda’s neighbours and the AU folded its arms and watched the slaughter build? What did Russia do about it? Or China, Somalia, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo?
Why should the West feel guilty? Will you also blame the West for the savagery playing out in Haiti? What would Business Day have the US or Cuba do?
Ryckard Blake
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: Lessons from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide
SA and Rwanda are ‘rekindling’ relations, says Ramaphosa
JOHN DLUDLU: Looking to Rwanda’s strongman for help
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rwanda commemorates 1994 genocide
No more turning a blind eye to genocide, says Cyril Ramaphosa
Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.