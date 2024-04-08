Opinion / Letters

LETTER: West is not to blame for Rwanda genocide

08 April 2024 - 17:17
Rwandans take part in a vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tutsi genocide, in Kigali, Rwanda, April 7 2024. Picture: Luke Dray/Getty Images
Rwandans take part in a vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tutsi genocide, in Kigali, Rwanda, April 7 2024. Picture: Luke Dray/Getty Images

Your editorial opinion refers. (“Lessons from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide”, April 8). In what way did the world “enable” the internal genocide in an area where historically mutually hating tribes had been tied together by colonisers many generations earlier? 

Was the West culpable by supplying the butchers with machetes? Or when Rwanda’s neighbours and the AU folded its arms and watched the slaughter build? What did Russia do about it? Or China, Somalia, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo?

Why should the West feel guilty? Will you also blame the West for the savagery playing out in Haiti? What would Business Day have the US or Cuba do?

Ryckard Blake
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Lessons from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide

The world owes Rwandans an unqualified apology for enabling and allowing the genocide to occur
Opinion
23 hours ago

SA and Rwanda are ‘rekindling’ relations, says Ramaphosa

President holds talks with Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame ahead of event to mark the 30th anniversary of genocide
National
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Looking to Rwanda’s strongman for help

Kagame’s results-driven leadership philosophy could be the jolt Africa needs
Opinion
5 days ago
