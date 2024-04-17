Israel was brutally attacked on October 7, and many times before that by groups and nations that do not recognise its right to exist. Israel is surrounded by countries and powers that hate it, many citing that they hate Israel for being Jewish. It is only right that other countries are equipping Israel to defend its existence as a safe haven for the Jewish people.
Germany knows this better than any other country after being responsible for the largest genocide against the Jewish people during the Holocaust. It has learnt from its complicity in evil, and understands the importance of a Jewish homeland.
Israel is not committing a genocide in Gaza. A genocide is the international extermination of a racial, ethnic, national or religious group. Israel is not attempting to wipe out the Palestinian people. It wouldn’t be as precise as it has been in its military operations, or have attempted to evacuate civilians and give them aid, if its goal was extermination.
While it is patently false and irresponsible to claim that Israel is performing a genocide, it is indisputably true that Hamas is hiding behind civilians and drawing them into the line of fire. The real enemy here is Hamas, as it has always been. If it had not attacked Israel on October 7, Gaza would still be standing. If Hamas surrendered right now, the war would end.
Germany, the US, the UK and other allies of Israel must continue to aid in the defence of not only the only Jewish state, but the only multicultural democracy in the Middle East.
Nicholas Woode-Smith Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Hamas the real enemy
Mia Swart is concerned by Germany and other Western allies aiding Israel’s war in Gaza (“No farewell to arms — how Germany profits from the war in Gaza”, April 17).
Israel was brutally attacked on October 7, and many times before that by groups and nations that do not recognise its right to exist. Israel is surrounded by countries and powers that hate it, many citing that they hate Israel for being Jewish. It is only right that other countries are equipping Israel to defend its existence as a safe haven for the Jewish people.
Germany knows this better than any other country after being responsible for the largest genocide against the Jewish people during the Holocaust. It has learnt from its complicity in evil, and understands the importance of a Jewish homeland.
Israel is not committing a genocide in Gaza. A genocide is the international extermination of a racial, ethnic, national or religious group. Israel is not attempting to wipe out the Palestinian people. It wouldn’t be as precise as it has been in its military operations, or have attempted to evacuate civilians and give them aid, if its goal was extermination.
While it is patently false and irresponsible to claim that Israel is performing a genocide, it is indisputably true that Hamas is hiding behind civilians and drawing them into the line of fire. The real enemy here is Hamas, as it has always been. If it had not attacked Israel on October 7, Gaza would still be standing. If Hamas surrendered right now, the war would end.
Germany, the US, the UK and other allies of Israel must continue to aid in the defence of not only the only Jewish state, but the only multicultural democracy in the Middle East.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Israeli tanks back in northern Gaza as air strikes pound Rafah
UN appeals for $2.8bn for Gaza and West Bank aid
Aid to Gaza has risen, and this must persist, US says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Iran’s attack on Israel disrupts flights between Europe and Asia
Israeli war cabinet delays third meeting on Iran’s attack
Iran warns US and Israel against retaliation after attack
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.