LETTER: Hamas the real enemy

17 April 2024 - 17:07
Palestinians gather to buy bread from a bakery in Gaza City, April 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Palestinians gather to buy bread from a bakery in Gaza City, April 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Mia Swart is concerned by Germany and other Western allies aiding Israel’s war in Gaza (“No farewell to arms — how Germany profits from the war in Gaza”, April 17).

Israel was brutally attacked on October 7, and many times before that by groups and nations that do not recognise its right to exist. Israel is surrounded by countries and powers that hate it, many citing that they hate Israel for being Jewish. It is only right that other countries are equipping Israel to defend its existence as a safe haven for the Jewish people.

Germany knows this better than any other country after being responsible for the largest genocide against the Jewish people during the Holocaust. It has learnt from its complicity in evil, and understands the importance of a Jewish homeland.

Israel is not committing a genocide in Gaza. A genocide is the international extermination of a racial, ethnic, national or religious group. Israel is not attempting to wipe out the Palestinian people. It wouldn’t be as precise as it has been in its military operations, or have attempted to evacuate civilians and give them aid, if its goal was extermination.

While it is patently false and irresponsible to claim that Israel is performing a genocide, it is indisputably true that Hamas is hiding behind civilians and drawing them into the line of fire. The real enemy here is Hamas, as it has always been. If it had not attacked Israel on October 7, Gaza would still be standing. If Hamas surrendered right now, the war would end.

Germany, the US, the UK and other allies of Israel must continue to aid in the defence of not only the only Jewish state, but the only multicultural democracy in the Middle East.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Israeli tanks back in northern Gaza as air strikes pound Rafah

Still no sign of a breakthrough in US-backed ceasefire talks led by Qatar and Egypt
World
1 day ago

UN appeals for $2.8bn for Gaza and West Bank aid

Chunk of the funding is destined for food aid
World
5 hours ago

Aid to Gaza has risen, and this must persist, US says

More than 2,000 trucks have been able to get into Gaza, about 100 in the last 24 hours alone
World
2 days ago
