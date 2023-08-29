LETTER: Growth of Brics heralds a new cycle of world history

Much have been said and written about the Brics summit, and especially the decision to expand. But context is important. The West did not leave a positive footprint in many of the new Brics member countries over the years.
It is an open secret that resentment has been building up in many countries over how leading Western countries and alliances have exerted their power and influence in the past.
It is also an open secret that some influential countries have positioned themselves over time to be the champions of those countries that saw themselves as being at the receiving end of the Western alliance, not always with pure altruistic intentions but rather to advance their own ambitions.
China and Russia are the dominant members in that group, and they found like-minded nations among the original Brics member countries. The anti-West sentiment had not been that visible and vocal up to now, and some members still maintained healthy relations with the West. However, with the latest expansion that underlying sentiment became more visible.
The noises made by this bloc going forward, and the response of the Western alliance, will largely determine whether a new sort of Cold War scenario will develop in the future. One can only hope that common sense will prevail and they will not develop into opposing and confrontational forces on the global scene.
All eyes will be on this development over the next years. One thing is certain: the balance of power has been shifting away from the traditional dominant countries and blocs, and that process is accelerating. It does not have to be confrontational, but Russia has already shown its hand, though it has been weakened in the process and the Western alliance strengthened.
There are indications of irritation with the Russian stance within the Brics bloc. The risk for smaller countries is that they may lose their own identity and become more vulnerable in such a mix where there is no longer a safety net of democracy and human rights. World history moves in cycles. We are now entering a new cycle.
Dawie Jacobs Sterrewag
LETTER: Growth of Brics heralds a new cycle of world history
With the latest additions, the underlying anti-West sentiment has become more visible
