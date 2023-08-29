Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Growth of Brics heralds a new cycle of world history

With the latest additions, the underlying anti-West sentiment has become more visible

29 August 2023 - 16:49
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Brics countries' flags. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Brics countries' flags. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Much have been said and written about the Brics summit, and especially the decision to expand. But context is important. The West did not leave a positive footprint in many of the new Brics member countries over the years.

It is an open secret that resentment has been building up in many countries over how leading Western countries and alliances have exerted their power and influence in the past.

It is also an open secret that some influential countries have positioned themselves over time to be the champions of those countries that saw themselves as being at the receiving end of the Western alliance, not always with pure altruistic intentions but rather to advance their own ambitions.

China and Russia are the dominant members in that group, and they found like-minded nations among the original Brics member countries. The anti-West sentiment had not been that visible and vocal up to now, and some members still maintained healthy relations with the West. However, with the latest expansion that underlying sentiment became more visible.

The noises made by this bloc going forward, and the response of the Western alliance, will largely determine whether a new sort of Cold War scenario will develop in the future. One can only hope that common sense will prevail and they will not develop into opposing and confrontational forces on the global scene.

All eyes will be on this development over the next years. One thing is certain: the balance of power has been shifting away from the traditional dominant countries and blocs, and that process is accelerating. It does not have to be confrontational, but Russia has already shown its hand, though it has been weakened in the process and the Western alliance strengthened.

There are indications of irritation with the Russian stance within the Brics bloc. The risk for smaller countries is that they may lose their own identity and become more vulnerable in such a mix where there is no longer a safety net of democracy and human rights. World history moves in cycles. We are now entering a new cycle.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

BRIAN KANTOR: Building Brics — opportunity beckons

The enlarged Brics could establish fixed exchange rates between each other to promote trade and investment
Opinion
14 hours ago

Julius Malema says Brics must expand more to let others in

The EFF leader says as more countries join Brics, the EFF trusts China and Russia to ‘not allow nonsense to happen’
National
1 day ago

JANIS VAN DER WESTHUIZEN: Reformists, revisionists and the future of Brics

Whether the 11-member Brics will amplify the voice of the Global South is uncertain
Opinion
14 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: No unity under Zanu-PF
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: A poverty-creating cocktail
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Growth of Brics heralds a new cycle of ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: BEE has broken Eskom
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Minister of progressive confusion
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

High US rates motivate Brics nations to push local currency trade

Economy

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: The same old problems in new wrapping

Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL AVERY: Transnet still has to convince Treasury of Brics bank loan

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.