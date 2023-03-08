The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
The cabinet reshuffle by our president shows how out of touch he, the ANC leadership and alliance partners are (“Reshuffle fails to cultivate market confidence”, March 8).
One of the traits of a failing government is not only tone deafness to the plight of the voters but an insistence that it can double down on its failed policy of buying itself out of trouble by paying off key constituents. The ANC believes enough people will be persuaded by those that have their palms greased by inclusion in the cabinet to buy the “life will be better next year” line.
Ramaphosa will soon discover that it is not the size of the cabinet that will turn things around, but rather the ability of those in key ministries to act to fundamentally change the direction of the country. Keeping the same jockeys on dead horses is not smart politics — as Boris Johnson found.
The likes of Gwede Mantashe, Pravin Gordhan and Bheki Cele have long since ceased to inspire anyone, especially the majority who are experiencing a serious deterioration in their livelihoods. Setting expectations is easy; meeting them always far more difficult. After 30 years of promising everything and delivering little, you would think the ANC would realise this.
The currency market’s response to the cabinet reshuffle clearly indicates a lack of trust. Oliver Cromwell said it best when dismissing the rump parliament for their disastrous attempts to turn around the misfortunes of the state, “You have sat too long for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go.”
John CatsicasVia email
LETTER: In the name of God, go
Cabinet reshuffle puts more people on gravy grain
