LETTER: State abuses pension funds

Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
The rail system has linked Pretoria and Johannesburg and bodes well for further networks in Gauteng
Tyres worth R5.7bn were imported into SA between August 2020 and July 2021, with 47% of that coming from China
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Social media platform’s shares fall a day before shareholder vote
Afrimat index rose 2.4% from the first quarter of the year amid a 4.1% increase in the value added to the economy
Global fund aims to raise $18bn as it warns world is still fighting HIV/Aids, TB and malaria
Batting line-up lacks experience, says captain
We take an in-depth look at how different players in the art landscape have evolved amid a disruptive few years and how they are reimagining themselves for the future
There is a new form of state capture that thrives and is freely accepted, this while government leaders supposedly commit themselves to oppose any form of state capture.
The giant public service pension fund, amounting to R2.3-trillion, is managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).
The GEPF is not regulated and protected by the Pension Funds Act like other private retirement funds. It is not allowed to use an investment broker other than the PIC.
The PIC has already shifted 5% of its investments to unlisted companies. It is a poor economic decision because losses skyrocket. Some of the unlisted companies are bankrupt or have had to be liquidated.
However, the PIC has decided to expand its investments in unlisted companies to 35%. The justification for it is that it pursues essential social goals.
The state as employer is essentially in control of the PIC’s assets. Investments are captured under the banner of essential social welfare for citizens. Thus the government abuses pension funds to try to save its faltering social wealth creation programme.
This is done with pensioners’ money and without a hitch. Pensioners don’t burn tyres or block roads over it. They seem to accept it with resignation.
Joe Kleinhans Annlin, Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: State abuses pension funds
There is a new form of state capture that thrives and is freely accepted, this while government leaders supposedly commit themselves to oppose any form of state capture.
The giant public service pension fund, amounting to R2.3-trillion, is managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).
The GEPF is not regulated and protected by the Pension Funds Act like other private retirement funds. It is not allowed to use an investment broker other than the PIC.
The PIC has already shifted 5% of its investments to unlisted companies. It is a poor economic decision because losses skyrocket. Some of the unlisted companies are bankrupt or have had to be liquidated.
However, the PIC has decided to expand its investments in unlisted companies to 35%. The justification for it is that it pursues essential social goals.
The state as employer is essentially in control of the PIC’s assets. Investments are captured under the banner of essential social welfare for citizens. Thus the government abuses pension funds to try to save its faltering social wealth creation programme.
This is done with pensioners’ money and without a hitch. Pensioners don’t burn tyres or block roads over it. They seem to accept it with resignation.
Joe Kleinhans
Annlin, Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
UIF and Compensation Fund halt new investments in unlisted assets
LETTER: Why does PIC not act against loss-making investments?
LETTER: GEPF flouts Pension Funds Act
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: PIC charity should start at home
Pay gap under scrutiny as development of social compact gathers pace
DUMA GQUBULE: ANC conferences are a waste of time for those who follow ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.