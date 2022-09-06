×

National

UIF and Compensation Fund halt new investments in unlisted assets

06 September 2022 - 20:57 Linda Ensor

The clients of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the Compensation Fund have said no to ramping up investments in unlisted entities.

The UIF cited as its reason the poor performance in the sector, including the liquidation of several companies. The unlisted investments of the two funds total a combined R23bn...

