The rand is under pressure from a stronger dollar
In 2022 something like an edit button on Twitter is big news, but is it really a good thing?
The decision is based on the poor performance in the sector, including the liquidation of several companies
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Share price shoots up 9% as it reports healthy rise in distributable income per share
Growth for 2022 is expected at less than 2% despite progress with structural reforms
Plastic specialist’s operating profit down 10% on the previous year’s while earnings fall 10% to R82.7m
US official say purchases indicate Moscow is battling supply shortages in its war in Ukraine
After the one-way traffic of last season, defending champions have been beaten twice in first six games
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
The clients of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the Compensation Fund have said no to ramping up investments in unlisted entities.
The UIF cited as its reason the poor performance in the sector, including the liquidation of several companies. The unlisted investments of the two funds total a combined R23bn...
UIF and Compensation Fund halt new investments in unlisted assets
