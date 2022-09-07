×

Sport / Soccer

Ten Hag happy with Man Utd bench and Antony’s stunning debut

07 September 2022 - 14:57 Shrivathsa Sridhar
United paid just under £85m for Ajax Amsterdam winger Antony. Picture: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS
Manchester United winger Antony will get better as he adapts to life at the club after the Brazil international hit the ground running by scoring in the 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal last weekend, manager Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday.

Antony scored on his debut just days after joining the side from Ajax Amsterdam and Ten Hag said he was not surprised with the 22-year-old’s immediate success having managed him at the Dutch team previously.

“It will take time for us to adapt to each other, but he adapted really quickly,” Ten Hag said ahead of their Europa League opener against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

“He’s a very good kid, he’s very open to get help and he will adapt quickly. Everyone has welcomed him and I’m sure he will be successful.”

Ten Hag has kept faith with Scott McTominay in midfield despite the arrival of the experienced Casemiro from Real Madrid and the Dutch manager said he was happy to have depth in his squad.

“When the team is acting well, we have more than 11 players, then you stay in,” Ten Hag said.

“The team is improving, getting better but for the players that aren’t in the team, they can come in at any moment and maybe do better than the players that are in. I know that you need more than 11 players. We have a really good bench.”

Striker Marcus Rashford has struck form in their run of four straight league wins with three goals and two assists and Ten Hag said he was delighted to see the England man play with a smile again.

“What I see is a happy Marcus Rashford,” Ten Hag said. “We worked really hard in the last two months with him on different aspects. He likes it, he wants to transfer it to the pitch.

“It started with happiness, he comes in every day, he enjoys it, he’s smiling, a really positive vibe, and if you put all of those things together — like the way of play — and you are happy, you will contribute more to the team.”

Anthony Martial will miss the Sociedad game with an Achilles injury while fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo could start.

Reuters

Rashford at the double as Man United wreck Arsenal’s perfect start

Alexis Mac Allister scores twice as Brighton & Hove Albion deepen the crisis at Leicester City with an emphatic 5-2 victory
Sport
2 days ago

Ten Hag draws line under signings after Antony and Dubravka

Manchester United close to completing transfer window deals
Sport
6 days ago
