LETTER: Childish antics in the house

What a waste of time was the vote of no confidence brought by the DA to get rid of the cabinet. There is absolutely no doubt if that sort of vote is not secret people, whatever their convictions, will vote with their party. After all, their jobs will be on the line. So really, what a waste of time and taxpayers’ money. Obviously, the governing party will get the greatest number of votes.

The other irritating thing was that due to Covid restrictions a lot of the voting was also done on Zoom, and the various MPs couldn’t wait to say “No” or “Nee” in the loudest, rudest way. I am sure a lot of them would have loved to give the DA the middle finger, and probably did when they shut off their cameras!

It was all so childish, like nursery school kids stamping their feet. Why can’t the various parties sit down round a table and find common ground and work towards solutions? If the vote had been secret I am sure those MPs who have the slightest integrity may well have voted “yes”. Or at least one would hope so.

We shall always remember those who voted no. The more I see and hear of what goes on in parliament the more I realise why our country is failing. There are no adults out there.

Barbie Sandler

Constantia

