No confidence motion against Ramaphosa to be open after ATM's bid for secret vote fails The party's urgent attempt a day before the first motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa, has been struck from the roll

A last-ditch attempt to guarantee a secret ballot in a vote of no confidence against president Cyril Ramaphosa has fallen flat.

The Western Cape High Court on Monday heard the application from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) — which holds two seats in the National Assembly — on an urgent basis and with parliament’s speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the first of 14 respondents...