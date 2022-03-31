Markets Q&A: How All Weather Capital’s hedge funds are navigating the storms Sanelisiwe Tofile and Chris Reddy talk about risk, returns and how they have fared since 2020 B L Premium

SA’s hedge fund industry has experienced stable growth in the past year, with investors giving it a second look while trying to navigate the volatile environment induced by threats from the Covid-19 pandemic, China’s regulations and high inflation.

Business Day chatted to Sanelisiwe Tofile, deputy chief investment officer, and portfolio manager and equity analyst Chris Reddy from All Weather Capital, a Sandton-based specialist asset management firm, about the state of SA’s hedge fund industry and how they are navigating the unusual environment...