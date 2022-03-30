Chaos in parliament as Ramaphosa motion of no confidence comes to a halt
Speaker refers the ATM’s motion to the programme committee after a ruckus in the National Assembly
30 March 2022 - 18:44
The motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa has stalled, with parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula referring the political hot potato to the programme committee.
Parliament’s programme committee schedules the National Assembly’s business. It is one of several domestic committees, another being the disciplinary committee. Mapisa-Nqakula leads the committee. Her deputy, Letshesa Tsenoli, various chief whips and parliamentary staff attend the scheduling meetings...
