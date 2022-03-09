Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Putin shows why Nato is needed

09 March 2022 - 15:58
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS/SPUTNIK
While it is considered bad form to respond to a response, Phumudzo Makhado’s letter cannot remain unanswered (“SA’s stance is the correct one”, March 8).

The answer to why there is only one wrong side in the invasion of Ukraine lies in the suggestion that Vladimir Putin’s beef about Nato justifies a murderous invasion.

If dialogue is the answer to disputes, as the writer says, who on earth would launch the largest destructive invasion against a sovereign state since the Nazi blitzkrieg on the basis of a perceived threat?

Why is Nato needed, asks the writer, to which the answer is in current events. Nato did not force independent countries to join its club, as does Moscow; they rushed to join out of fear of exactly what has happened.

Sydney Kaye, Cape Town

LETTER: SA’s stance is the correct one

Neutrality gives us authority to speak to both sides of the conflict
Opinion
1 day ago
