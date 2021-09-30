LETTER: This is how to export more in 2021 than in 2020

Peter Bruce has again hit a straight nail with his idea to export more this year than in 2020 (“Judging by ANC manifesto, joblessness will reign until Jesus returns,” September 29).

About R850bn more exports per annum would be likely to occur — an extra 40% — by settling all 11-million unemployed South Africans as market gardeners on 1,000m² allotments. Using no-tractor and no-till regenerative methods, R850bn is the farm gate value of the vegetables and fruit they could grow.

This is a triple dividend because it will yield a net R8,000 per month to new market gardeners, they gain secure title for their lifetimes, and they can enjoy life in new dedicated farm villages. This takes up 13% of SA’s arable land.

It’s like turning a basic income grant into a basic income garden, with opportunities.

Peter Meakin

Claremont

