Opinion / Letters

LETTER: This is how to export more in 2021 than in 2020

About R850bn more exports a year would be likely to occur by settling all 11-million unemployed South Africans as market gardeners

30 September 2021 - 13:03
Picture: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM
Picture: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM

Peter Bruce has again hit a straight nail with his idea to export more this year than in 2020 (“Judging by ANC manifesto, joblessness will reign until Jesus returns,” September 29).

About R850bn more exports per annum would be likely to occur — an extra 40% — by settling all 11-million unemployed South Africans as market gardeners on 1,000m² allotments. Using no-tractor and no-till regenerative methods, R850bn is the farm gate value of the vegetables and fruit they could grow. 

This is a triple dividend because it will yield a net R8,000 per month to new market gardeners, they gain secure title for their lifetimes, and they can enjoy life in new dedicated farm villages. This takes up 13% of SA’s arable land.

It’s like turning a basic income grant into a basic income garden, with opportunities.

Peter Meakin
Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.   

China keeps the money rolling for a ninth day

Central bank pumps a net 40bn yuan into financial system to ahead of quarter-end regulatory checks and one-week holiday at the start of October
World
20 hours ago

Sea Harvest: Lethargic, but a good haul is possible soon

IM continues to recommend the stock and the fishing counters as preferred plays in the food secto
Companies
5 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Judging by ANC manifesto, joblessness will reign until Jesus returns

Viewing unemployment, poverty and inequality as the same thing dooms the party to making poor policy choices
Opinion
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WAYNE BORCHARDT: Woolworths blunder a lesson in ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Judging by ANC manifesto, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LWAZI BAM: Vassi Naidoo, a joyous SA pioneer
Opinion
4.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Digging into the details of Sasol’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Blueprint for Bok success is already ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Slow going on Botswana coal supply as Eskom mulls green deal

Companies / Mining

Palm oil futures expected to stay strong until March

Markets

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Weather outlook and higher commodity prices point to good SA ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.