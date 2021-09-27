WANDILE SIHLOBO: Weather outlook and higher commodity prices point to good SA season
Favourable production conditions will likely be a reality not just for grains and oilseeds but across the agricultural subsectors
27 September 2021 - 11:49
Views on the 2021/22 global and domestic agricultural production forecasts are mixed, but the central global theme is that the 2021/22 season seems set to show recovery across all major grains and oilseeds.
In its monthly release on September 23 the International Grains Council (IGC) placed its 2021/22 global grains and oilseeds production estimate at 2.29-billion tonnes, up 4% from the previous season. The expected recovery in maize, wheat, rice and soybean production is the forecast's primary driver...
