Slow going on Botswana coal supply as Eskom mulls green deal The utility has proposed accelerated decommissioning of nine power stations.

Minergy, a Botswana-based coal miner short-listed to supply Eskom’s Tutuka power station, said the power utility appears to be dragging its feet in finalising the 100-million tonne supply deal.

Minergy was among 10 suppliers short-listed late in 2020 in response to Eskom’s tender for the supply of 100-million tonnes of coal over 20 years for the 3,600MW power plant...