LETTER: ANC breaks the law on PAYE

18 August 2021 - 17:47
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK

It is understandable that all political parties will feel pressure because their traditional donors suffered from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

However, like all employers political parties must pay  PAYE to the receiver of revenue timeously.  The money does not belong to the employer but is taken from the employee and is owed to the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

If any other business does not pay over PAYE it will be prosecuted.  Likewise, when deductions are made for a provident fund and the money is not paid into a provident fund this is a criminal offence.  

This should be reported by employees immediately to the police for prosecution as it amounts to theft if the monies are used for other purposes.  The withholding of that money is an illegal and immoral act. 

We hear directly from the ANC that they haven’t paid tens of millions of rand to Sars nor R140m to the provident fund.  I was under the impression that all were equal in law?

Michael Bagraim MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

