LETTER: State should force military off government land

While she was Cape Town mayor, Patricia de Lille called on the national government to make available three vast pieces of nationally owned land in Cape Town: Ysterplaat, Wingfield and Youngsfield, for affordable housing. Now, in her role as public works minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, she is in a unique position to influence the government on this issue.

During her term, De Lille rightly addressed the city council’s need to deal with the apartheid spatial-planning issue. We know the Cape Town council is giving this priority, but the matter of the huge tracts of central government-owned land in Cape Town cannot wait until the issue is resolved. This can be addressed now.

The minister has stated that her department has no say over “military-owned” land, but this is a cop-out. The military doesn’t “own” that land; it’s public land under government custodianship.

De Lille is in government and in the cabinet that has the power to direct the military to release the land it occupies. By releasing these sites, the government could provide up to 67,000 low-income households in Cape Town, thereby answering a decades-long call to address the gross spatial inequalities in the city.

We need to unlock this land to allow for concerted and well-planned steps to deal with Cape Town’s housing crisis.

I call on the cabinet to make an in-principle decision now to begin the process of moving the military from the land in question and get started with planning an imaginative and effective housing programme.

Alderman Gordon Oliver

Mayor of Cape Town, 1989-1991

