LETTER: New, capable management team needed at highest level

The ANC-led government has now loaded the final straw onto the SA nation’s back. The dilatory and careless approach to the acquisition and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is akin to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s notion of wanton class suicide, except for the fact that it is the whole of our society — black, white, coloured and Indian — that will suffer increased physical, mental and economic hardship and further avoidable deaths. None more so than the poorest and most wretched of our people.

We are now very close to becoming a failed state, with virtually every government minister and department unable to competently and responsibly perform the functions for which they were appointed. The Zondo commission is making it increasingly clear that the rot within government is as deep as it is wide.

One can only applaud and support the initiative of those struggle veterans, and religious, civil society, business and organised labour leaders who have launched a campaign to defend the constitution and halt our slide to that failed state. However, campaigns, compacts, conferences and commissions are not the tools we need to fix our country. Quite simply, we need a new management team at the very top level, one that is capable of instilling good governance throughout the lower echelons of government as well.

Likewise, the much debated and controversial potential fragile political party coalitions arising out of hung legislatures at national, provincial and municipal levels will not have the ability or determination to grasp the nettle of our problems and provide real solutions.

Only a government of national unity, led by a cabinet of our best citizens, whether politicians, business, civil society or other competent individuals can put us back on track, and only the president can form such a cabinet.

The need is now, before the swamp created by the divided, dithering and destructive ANC engulfs us all.

David Gant

Kenilworth

