LETTER: Government knew it had no money for wage hikes

Not only do the provinces face a cash crisis but the entire government will be pushed into an even worse position (“Provinces face cash crisis if public wage agreement is enforced”, November 25).

The sad part is that the government was fully aware two years ago when it signed the agreement that they could not afford to pay for it. Nevertheless, the governing party was cajoled by the trade unions to sign the agreement as it was dead scared that it would lose trade union votes.

Unfortunately, the agreement is probably valid and binding, and will therefore be endorsed by the Labour Appeal Court. To now raise financial constraints as an argument is frankly duplicitous when the financial constraints existed at the time it was signed.

Western Cape finance MEC David Maynier has carefully outlined how the governing party has set about almost knowingly destroying the SA economy.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow labour & employment minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.