Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government knew it had no money for wage hikes

The ANC has set about almost knowingly destroying the SA economy

26 November 2020 - 16:32
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Not only do the provinces face a cash crisis but the entire government will be pushed into an even worse position (“Provinces face cash crisis if public wage agreement is enforced”, November 25). 

The sad part is that the government was fully aware two years ago when it signed the agreement that they could not afford to pay for it. Nevertheless, the governing party was cajoled by the trade unions to sign the agreement as it was dead scared that it would lose trade union votes.

Unfortunately, the agreement is probably valid and binding, and will therefore be endorsed by the Labour Appeal Court. To now raise financial constraints as an argument is frankly duplicitous when the financial constraints existed at the time it was signed.

Western Cape finance MEC David Maynier has carefully outlined how the governing party has set about almost knowingly destroying the SA economy.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow labour & employment minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JONNY STEINBERG: Just our luck to have got Zuma when we did

His reign couldn't have begun at a worse time, with the 2008 crash just beginning to wreak its evil effects
Opinion
5 hours ago

LETTER: No surprise that public sector wages are out of sync

Unions are holding the ANC government to ransom
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Ratings agencies won’t buy the spin

Any further negative ratings action would reinforce the doom loop SA is trying to break free from, and likely steepen the cost of borrowing
Opinion
1 week ago

Cosatu threatens to withdraw election support for ANC over wage move

Workers are tired of broken promises, union federation president Zingiswa Losi says
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The two faces of Tito, each as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Sikhakhane and Mabuza are an ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
EDITORIAL: Zuma left Zondo with no choice
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Broad-based BEE commissioner has gone ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JONNY STEINBERG: Just our luck to have got Zuma ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.