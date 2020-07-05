Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tshwane must be rescued from poor governance

05 July 2020 - 18:23
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu. Picture: GCIS
The collapse of municipalities across the country cannot continue unattended. The findings of the auditor-general points to the urgency required to fight corruption and restore accountability in all identified municipalities. Bold decisions are needed in the case of Tshwane in particular.

It is not surprising to read from the audit report by auditor-general Kimi Makwetu that “the instability in the council as evidenced by numerous collapses in council sittings has resulted in an inability to table investigations and effectively implement resolutions”. Strategies embarked upon by both the governing coalition and opposition parties exposed immature and ill-advised politicking. They gambled recklessly to risk the governance stability in the city and jeopardise service delivery, thereby gambling with the lives of citizens for narrow personal and party ends.

The audit report vindicates the intervention of the Gauteng provincial executive. It is now in the hands of appointed administrators to rescue our capital city and bring back good governance and service delivery. But the administrators cannot work alone — stakeholders must take a keen interest to speak and act in the best interests of Tshwane’s residents. They must act boldly and decisively on all identified areas of maladministration and the findings of all audit reports.

Bennitto Motitswe 
Groenkloof

