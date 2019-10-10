LETTER: Young Zuma’s arrogance is boundless

The arrogance of Duduzane Zuma knows no bounds. His testimony at the Zondo inquiry puts him at odds with the sworn testimonies of several very senior people. Apparently he now has seven lawyers representing him. I, for one, would be extremely interested to know their names.

James Drew, Via e-mail

