LETTER: Young Zuma’s arrogance is boundless

Duduzane Zuma’s testimony at the Zondo inquiry puts him at odds with very senior people

10 October 2019 - 13:47
Duduzane Zuma, son of former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES
Duduzane Zuma, son of former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES

The arrogance of Duduzane Zuma knows no bounds. His testimony at the Zondo inquiry puts him at odds with the sworn testimonies of several very senior people. Apparently he now has seven lawyers representing him. I, for one, would be extremely interested to know their names.

James Drew, Via e-mail

