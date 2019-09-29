LETTER: More regulations will hamper film sector

Melody Emmett’s article made an oversimplified argument intended to add weight to the lobby advocating for the government to step in and regulate the film industry (“Tragic scenes lurk beneath SA’s unregulated film industry”, September 25).

To achieve this aim it is necessary to portray reputable producers as an uncaring and exploitive group, so it comes as no surprise that the writer failed to mention that the Commercial Producers Association (CPA) has for over 30 years been at the forefront of promoting negotiation and self-regulation in the film industry.

Ironically, most of what the organisation does is to promote adherence to legislation — from tax, visas and insurance, to protection of animals and children on set, to compliance with location authorities and municipalities. As with any industry there are reputable businesses and those that operate with no regard for anyone but themselves.

Freelancers in the industry are represented by agents (who also belong to trade associations) who are well placed to assess prospective clients but often choose not to rather than risk losing the job. When things go wrong, the solution is to attempt to overregulate the industry by involving the government and removing competition and flexibility, ostensibly to protect performers from “abuse” (which, incidentally, we have still seen no evidence of in our sector).

Unfortunately, the unintended consequences of this will be a loss of projects and opportunities for all concerned. The actors’ support of the recently revised copyright and performers protection bills has already seen the major Hollywood studios identifying SA as too risky for their projects, and additional regulation will only make matters worse.

It would be more fitting to honour Odwa Shweni’s memory by assisting his family to obtain justice and compensation in a court of law (against the responsible party) rather than using the tragic circumstances of his death to pursue a pyrrhic victory.

Bobby Amm, Commercial Producers Association of SA