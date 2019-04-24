LETTER: Alarmists do not help SA’s energy crisis

In SA, we also proved that new capacity comes at a higher tariff than older capacity that has already been depreciated. We started construction on the Medupi coal-fired power station in 2008, and although it hasn’t been finished yet, the electricity price from this plant is anywhere in the region of R1/kWh to R1.35/kWh and is mainly a function of the capital cost and the interest during construction. In the first bidding window of coal-fired power as part of the department of energy’s independent power producer (IPP) programme, the tariff was about R1.03/kWh in 2016 terms.

On the other hand, wind and solar tariffs that formed part of the renewable energy procurement programme has steadily come down in each bid window from an average of R1.51/kWh in November 2011 to 62c/kWh in the expedited bid round in 2016. These facts, however, are not mentioned by Kenny as it doesn’t fit his alarmist agenda.

Show us the figures

In an earlier article published by Kenny in City Press of April 12 2019, Kenny states to have the production figures for the renewable energy procurement programme. He says “They are terrible, showing wild, unpredictable ups and downs in power production”. He then doesn’t give any numbers. His claims are in stark contrast with the facts as published by the department of energy via its IPP Office.

The report, covering figures up to June 2018, has the following to say: “26,840GWh of energy has been generated by renewable energy sources procured under the renewable energy procurement programme since the first project became operational. Renewable energy IPPs have proved to be very reliable. Of the 62 projects that have reached commercial operation date, 57 have been operational for longer than a year.

“The energy generated over the past 12-month period for these 57 projects is 8,204GWh, which is 92% of their annual energy contribution projections (P50) of 8,884GWh over a 12-month delivery period. Thirty of the 57 projects (53%) have individually exceeded their P50 projections.”

Kenny, although claiming to be a professional engineer, seems not to be up to speed with the subject matter of statistics and the advancement of technology according to Moore’s Law. Renewable energy, like other fields of technology, will become cheaper and cheaper as technology advances. In fact, in future, new renewable energy capacity will come in way below grid parity and will, over time, push nuclear and coal technology out of the mix due to economic reasons. This includes the cost of operating and stabilising the energy system.

As South Africans, we need to move away from making alarmist statements in an effort to protect the interests of specific industries or stakeholders. We need to get together and debate the issues at hand in an effort to build a prosperous, inclusive economy for all our citizens.

Our biggest task is to follow a process of getting alignment between the government, the private sector, labour, and civil society on the optimal electricity-supply industry model and to follow a planned approach to ensure we create sustainable jobs and localisation in an industry that has been disrupted by the fourth industrial revolution.

As role-players in the energy industry, we are willing to work together with all stakeholders to create a better future for all.

Thomas Garner

Chair, SA Independent Power Producers Association