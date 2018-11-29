LETTER: ANC has no management skills

During the Jacob Zuma era SA’s economy was stripped of billions of rand, which was shipped offshore by an Indian family with zero ties to the country in the full knowledge that Zuma did not know how to run a government.

Yet he served a second term as president, and the ANC now forces South Africans to suffer another recession, which would never have been the case had they actually taken an interest in what Zuma was doing. Blind faith and blind loyalty?

That every state-owned enterprise and most ministries have spending out of control without any accountability demonstrates just how few management skills the ANC has.

Recycling ministers and appointing cadres without any training has left the government in a dire state. Bring on the International Criminal Court!

Andrew Pollock, Constantia