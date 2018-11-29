Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC has no management skills

Spending is out of control and there is no accountability at state-owned enterprises and most ministries

29 November 2018 - 05:00 Andrew Pollock
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

During the Jacob Zuma era SA’s economy was stripped of billions of rand, which was shipped offshore by an Indian family with zero ties to the country in the full knowledge that Zuma did not know how to run a government.

Yet he served a second term as president, and the ANC now forces South Africans to suffer another recession, which would never have been the case had they actually taken an interest in what Zuma was doing. Blind faith and blind loyalty?

That every state-owned enterprise and most ministries have spending out of control without any accountability demonstrates just how few  management skills the ANC has.

Recycling ministers and appointing cadres without any training has left the government in a dire state. Bring on the International Criminal Court!

Andrew PollockConstantia

