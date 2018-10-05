LETTER: No reserves after crude oil sale

Former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson sold off 10-million barrels of crude oil in 2015 at $28 a barrel. The deal allegedly netted R5bn.

In December 2017, she received a R2m bonus, but SA has no fuel reserves. Now the petrol price has increased by R1 and petrol to almost R17/l.

Instead of throwing away the ministerial handbook governing cabinet ministers’ spending, the government continues to allow largesse for ministers and officials.

Ministers and their top officials pay as little as R1,200 a month to occupy luxury apartments in Cape Town. It is becoming clear that the ANC views the people of SA as an “us and them”.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

