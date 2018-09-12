LETTER: Why lawyers are disliked

Watching Mike Hellens SC represent the Guptas in front of Justice Zondo brings forward strong feelings about the ethics and personal attitude of certain top members of the legal fraternity.

Another example is Kemp J Kemp, who defended Jacob Zuma for years and reportedly was paid millions. These legal "gentlemen" are almost entirely in it for the huge fees they "earn" and seem not to care much about the allegations of vast corruption and fraud (leading to poverty and huge stress for millions of poor citizens).

Is there no limit to their greed?

Added to that is the probable high treason of their clients. I often wonder if those lawyers sleep easily at night. No wonder lawyers generally are mistrusted and often disliked.

Gavin Gordon

Constantia