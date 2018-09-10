Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land earned honestly

10 September 2018 - 05:02
Tony Leon suggested in his column the DA could develop some traction by putting up billboards stating "over my dead body will you take my property without compensation", or "constitution allows both property and land reform" (It takes a special leader who is big enough to put country before party, September 6). I am all in favour of the latter, but have a minor problem with the former as it may encourage some people to try.

The only properties I have ever owned were bought and paid for with money I had earned honestly. If anyone wished to take them I would do my best to ensure they, not I, died. I can already think of a few deserving victims other than the rabble who may be sent as a vanguard.

John du Plessis
Via e-mail

