LETTER: More fall guys for Zuma

The decision by judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga that the appointment of Shaun Abrahams was unconstitutional, as was the removal of his predecessor, Mxolisi Nxasana, refers.

I am amazed Abrahams is losing his job and Nxasana has to pay back more than R10m of the package he took when he vacated his office, yet the instigator of all these shenanigans, who clearly had an ulterior motive when he made these appointments, walks off scot-free without any penalties, unless as the judge put it, "he erred".

Some justice. The main culprit and mafia boss, former president Jacob Zuma, still sits in Nkandla smiling, without having to face any consequences.

Jean Michel

Bryanston