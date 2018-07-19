Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Absa drones in the sky

19 July 2018 - 05:02

Absa Bank is to be commended for its honesty on the occasion of its rebranding. I wish more of our banks would do the same.

It was reported that Absa said the rebranding would not affect its service. We thought that was the whole point of the exercise, and we were kind of hoping it would.

The bank then very cleverly reinforced that point by painting its new logo in the sky using 400 drones. The message was a bit cryptic even for bankers, but I eventually got it. The rebranding message boils down to: "We are a company of drones and our service will remain the same."

Now we know. Bravo, Absa.

James Drew
Via e-mail

