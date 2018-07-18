LETTER: Fifa must act over diving

As Fifa has finally begun entering the 21st century with video-assisted referees (VAR), it should add a new procedure to all major games.

At the end of each half a committee of three — one nominee from each team management and the referee — should review the period played, particularly all the fouls, dives and attempts to "win" a penalty. The team to have committed the least would be rewarded with one goal.

The game is blighted by professional fouls, many unnoted by the referee. The diving and play-acting is absurd.

By having a review at half-and full-time, play is not unduly interrupted, which is the main objection to using VAR during the game.

Robert Stone

Linden