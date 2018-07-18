Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fifa must act over diving

18 July 2018 - 06:11
Cristiano Ronaldo is shown a red card by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea. Picture: REUTERS
Cristiano Ronaldo is shown a red card by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea. Picture: REUTERS

As Fifa has finally begun entering the 21st century with video-assisted referees (VAR), it should add a new procedure to all major games.

At the end of each half a committee of three — one nominee from each team management and the referee — should review the period played, particularly all the fouls, dives and attempts to "win" a penalty. The team to have committed the least would be rewarded with one goal.

The game is blighted by professional fouls, many unnoted by the referee. The diving and play-acting is absurd.

By having a review at half-and full-time, play is not unduly interrupted, which is the main objection to using VAR during the game.

Robert Stone
Linden

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Edcon’s ugly truth
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Netflix has failed its faithful
Opinion
3.
MARK BARNES: Unpopular choices await in bid to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
THULI MADONSELA: The wrong land debate
Opinion / On My Mind
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Ipsos and the media have ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.