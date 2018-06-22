LETTER: Five ways the state fails SA

There are five main reasons for the decline of governance in SA. First, the governing party displays no respect for the rule of law. The power of the state is used to dominate and respect for the pronouncements of our courts of law is, sadly, being slowly eroded.

Second, competence no longer forms the basis of appointments in our state institutions. Cadre deployment and the collapse of governance has paralysed our state-owned enterprises.

Third, as reported by the auditor-general, there are no consequences for corruption, mismanagement and incapacity. Rather, corrupt officials and politicians are rewarded with senior posts elsewhere. Fourth, the poor management of public finances at many a municipality and government department has placed these institutions on the edge of a fiscal cliff. Taxpayers’ money is not being respected.

Fifth, the country is governed by an obsolete Marxist understanding of the role of the state. The National Democratic Revolution is not a recipe for good governance. Ironically, President Cyril Ramaphosa played a central role in drafting the National Development Plan, which is now gathering dust in the Union Buildings.

The president is correct when he says governance under the ANC has disintegrated and the poor are bearing the brunt. He must therefore resign, call for early elections and let the voters switch off the ANC’s lights, just as Eskom is doing to the voters. The 2019 election is the opportunity for the voter to switch the light of good governance back on.

Dr Ivan Meyer Finance MEC, Western Cape