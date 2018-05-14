LETTER: Afonso Dhlakama’s blood legacy

I beg to differ most strongly with the slavishly noncritical agency reports in Business Day concerning the death of Renamo’s Afonso Dhlakama in Mozambique.

Having been in central and southern Mozambique during the worst years of Renamo’s war against the government I can confidently say that this "movement", which was initially set up and funded by the Rhodesians and thereafter by apartheid SA, had no other aim than to destroy the people and infrastructure of the country.

Thousands of women, children and men were massacred and mutilated by Dhlakama’s forces. Busloads of commuters were burnt alive, clinics and hospitals were razed, villages terrorised and children kidnapped or killed. And this is the short version of the atrocities committed.

An uneasy but much appreciated peace has since been achieved in Mozambique, thanks to the hard work of many people. But that does not mean those dark and horrific days should be erased from history or memory.

Ruth Lesser

Via e-mail