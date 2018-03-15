Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land reform talks a mess

15 March 2018 - 05:30
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The discussion around land reform is a conceptual and factual mess. Nobody knows for sure who is going to be identified as black or as white. Nobody knows how the land owners who form a group — company, trust, cooperative and more — will be identified individually by race. Nobody knows whether the date of acquiring a piece of land has a bearing on its vulnerability to expropriation. And many more uncertainties.

Yet this conceptual mess is precisely what our populist politicians are relying upon to advance their agendas. Unfortunately for them, to a growing number of their fellow citizens they appear to be intellectual deadbeats. Whenever Julius Malema appears on TV and opens his mouth he reminds a number of people of George Orwell’s classic definition of a Soviet commissar from the 1930s: "Half gangster, half gramophone".

Yet he is the cat’s paw the ANC is using to stir up the political temperature ahead of the next election. On its own the ANC appears incapable of formulating rational policies on the land issue. So it opts for the leadership of populist demagogues. This is all the more reason not to vote for the ANC in future.

Sean Archer
Cape Town

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
State land in four maps: the 24-million hectare ...
Opinion
2.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Racist Malema no longer a ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
3.
The varied roles of the Guptas, SA's own cast of ...
Opinion
4.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Evidence is needed to back up ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Malema got the Public ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.