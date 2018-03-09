LETTER: Malema, the black Nazi?

Tim Cohen’s excellent article on land describes Julius Malema’s politics as fascist — everything by the state for the state. Malema is in fact a totalitarian politician who would like to control everything, much like Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez or Kim Jong-un, the "supreme leader" of North Korea.

At the highest level of totalitarian politics there is little difference in control but there are differences in how you get there and who are to be the principal victims. In Stalin’s Russia it was the Kulaks; in Mao’s China it was the landlords.

In Malema’s vision of the future it is to be whites. He wants to kill whites … but not yet. He wants to cut the throats of whites. Indians and Chinese are honorary whites, only worse than whites. Scratch out the word "whites" and replace it with "Jews" and you see that his politics is no different to that man with the funny moustache and stiff right arm.

A racial totalitarian socialism, if it was done in Europe, would be called Nazism. Would it be racist to call Malema a black Nazi?

John Taylor

Via e-mail