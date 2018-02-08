Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zero regard for depletion

08 February 2018 - 05:30
The word "zero" has been in circulation since time immemorial, but circa 2018 has taken on an urgency that once again highlights the importance of conserving Earth’s limited resources.

The crises unfolding in the Western Cape, and globally, have largely been ignored by a world hungry for more, not remotely concerned about the depletion of such natural resources.

Scientists’ warnings about water and energy — two of the world’s most consumed commodities — and the concomitant damage to the planet have been ignored by citizens and rulers alike.

The crisis in the Cape, whether natural or otherwise as claimed by many, is real and should become a rallying point for a national rethink about the depletion of essential natural resources.

The intervention of politicians and governing parties here and elsewhere should be nonpartisan.

Access to such natural commodities is a basic human right.

AR Modak
Robertsham

