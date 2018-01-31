Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cape Town Cycle Tour will set bad example

31 January 2018
As a former Cape Town resident I am continually surprised by what I hear. Every time I have come down I have stayed with family, who take the question of saving water extremely seriously.

I hear that the organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour are going ahead with this year’s event.

This is preposterous. They claim to be bringing in their own water, which will no doubt help, but they are ignoring two vital aspects: they are setting a bad example by pretending that nothing is wrong, and they are ignoring the impact of the large number of competitors and hangers-on who come to the race.

Henry Watermeyer
Lyndhurst and Still Bay

