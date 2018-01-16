LETTER: Trump comment undone

I had an unusual experience on my usual morning walk when I am wont to collect and pick up litter all around Norwood and the Houghton golf course.

A runner came towards me from the Virgin Active gym, smiled and cordially greeted me with a "no sh**hole" comment — said without malice and possibly an American accent.

This intrigued me until enlightened by Trevor Noah’s response to Donald Trump’s comment about SA’s, among others, "sh**hole" people.

Vanessa Cockram

Orchards