LETTER: Stickers to red-card taxis

It appears that nothing is being done to confront the monstrous scourge of taxi lawlessness. Together with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), ordinary citizens need to tackle this head-on.

Our offices are on West Street, Houghton, a quiet, genteel suburb you might think, but it becomes a distressingly busy thoroughfare for taxi operators at peak traffic times. This is an open invitation to JMPD spokesman Wayne Minnaar to visit our offices on any day of the week to observe this carnage first-hand.

Here’s the plan. On an appointed day, we put "Operation Smashem" in place. When the taxis have formed their customary illegal, three and sometimes four lanes of traffic — blocking oncoming vehicles — Minnaar’s troops rush out from their concealed hideouts and place big red stickers on the now stationary taxis. This clearly identifies the felons even if they attempt to weave back into the second lane.

Every licence must be thoroughly checked, drivers hauled out, names taken, also of operators, huge fines imposed, vehicles confiscated and drivers arrested.

Joburg’s citizens would be right behind Minnaar, and he’d never again be compared to that dejected blob of ineptitude "Shaun the Sheep".

David SoutheyIndependent Securities