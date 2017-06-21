LETTER: Kinross lesson not learnt

The BBC reported that the London tower block that was destroyed by fire was being renovated. The renovation included an external layer of polyurethane foam, which was probably for insulation and waterproofing. The footage showed a demonstration of a chunk of this foam being ignited.

On September 16 1986, a fire on Kinross Mine near Evander killed 177 mine workers and injured another 255. It was caused by a welder’s spark, which ignited polyurethane that was used to line tunnels against water ingress and to insulate chilled water pipes. On the same day, the BBC reported this tragedy in an interview with Cyril Ramaphosa, then the leader of the National Union of Mineworkers.

I am not sure whether British coal mines banned the use of polyurethane before or after the Kinross disaster, but Australia banned it as a result. When polyurethane burns, it gives off very poisonous phosgene gas, which contains cyanide. Britain is a highly regulated country. Despite all the rules and regulations, one wonders how the message never got through.

I imagine many heads will roll.

Mike FaureBedfordview