Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kinross lesson not learnt

The London tower block used polyurethane foam; the same product behind the Kinross Mine fire that killed 177 workers

21 June 2017 - 05:58
Flames and smoke billow from a fire in the London tower block on June 14 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Flames and smoke billow from a fire in the London tower block on June 14 2017. Picture: REUTERS

The BBC reported that the London tower block that was destroyed by fire was being renovated. The renovation included an external layer of polyurethane foam, which was probably for insulation and waterproofing. The footage showed a demonstration of a chunk of this foam being ignited.

On September 16 1986, a fire on Kinross Mine near Evander killed 177 mine workers and injured another 255. It was caused by a welder’s spark, which ignited polyurethane that was used to line tunnels against water ingress and to insulate chilled water pipes. On the same day, the BBC reported this tragedy in an interview with Cyril Ramaphosa, then the leader of the National Union of Mineworkers.

I am not sure whether British coal mines banned the use of polyurethane before or after the Kinross disaster, but Australia banned it as a result. When polyurethane burns, it gives off very poisonous phosgene gas, which contains cyanide. Britain is a highly regulated country. Despite all the rules and regulations, one wonders how the message never got through.

I imagine many heads will roll.

Mike FaureBedfordview

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s reckless shot at ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: By playing two sides, Malusi Gigaba ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Dudu Myeni tries to clean up ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Wolves guarding sheep
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
LETTER: We employ you, Zuma
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.