LETTER: Mthethwa a mampara

Another day and another mampara comes forward to claim this title. This time it is our "esteemed" Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who is saying that some senior ANC leaders are betraying President Jacob Zuma in the same way that Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus.

He says they are back-stabbing the president because they have been captured. "Judas took the money to betray Jesus and these comrades have been bought and the poor Guptas have received crumbs from our economy." This contradicts the daily exposés splashed on media about the billions the Gupta family and the president made and all by stealth and paying the right people.

If this is the way Mthethwa is thinking (and unfortunately he is not the only one in government), small wonder the country has gone to the dogs.

The people in the ANC who want Zuma to go, are probably the only ones who have not been bought by the Guptas.

JM Bouvier Bryanston