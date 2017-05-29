Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vote of confidence in IFP

29 May 2017 - 04:00
Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: SOWETAN
If there is one thing the voters and the people of Nquthu have done, which is still echoing in the political hills and valleys of the South African landscape, it was voting with their consciences, not their hearts.

They told other political parties that were contesting the by-elections that they believe in the leadership of Mangosuthu Buthelezi. By voting for the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), they were passing a vote of confidence in the party to change their lives through service delivery. They need houses, tarred roads, running water, electricity and proper sanitation. In their heart of hearts, they decided that it is the IFP that can deliver this.

They needed no empty promises but someone who will walk with them that long political road.

Mamorena MokoenaThokoza

